DPS Officers Win National Safety Education Competition Awards

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) congratulates three of its Safety Education Service Sergeants on winning awards at the national Uniformed Safety Education Officers Workshop (USEOW) in Kansas City, Mo. last month. The five-day workshop and competition, which took place June 23-27, offers public safety education training to state police officers from across the country.

Several DPS Safety Education Lieutenants and Sergeants participated in this year’s USEOW where they presented on a variety of public safety issues. DPS Sergeants Kyle Bradford (North Texas Region) and Ethan Sartor (North Texas Region) each won first place in their respective categories for traffic safety and public safety, and Sergeant Guadalupe Casarez (South Texas Region) placed first for his television public service announcement (PSA) on The Move Over Law and third place for his radio PSA on Fentanyl Awareness.

“Public safety education and educating members of the communities we serve is integral to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s mission to protect and serve this state,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Our goal is to equip our Troopers with the training they need in order to communicate clearly and concisely on a variety of issues that affect everyone’s public safety.”

The USEOW strives to protect people, life and property through educating the public on a variety of safety issues. As officers across the state attended USEOW, they were given opportunities to present on a variety of issues, refining their ability to communicate public safety concerns to citizens. The training these Troopers receive assists in DPS’ mission to keep Texans safe.

Trained in media relations and public speaking, DPS Safety Education Service Lieutenants and Sergeants are charged with educating the public and serving as Public Information Officers to the media regarding public safety in Texas. Additionally, these officers regularly offer presentations to schools and community organizations on drug use prevention, traffic safety, underage drinking, child passenger safety and other education and awareness programs.

To request a DPS Safety Education Service Lieutenant or Sergeant to speak at your school or organization, please visit the DPS website here.

Competition photos and Sgt. Casarez’s winning TV PSA campaign video are available here.