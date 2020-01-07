DPS Releases Mass Attacks, Domestic Terrorism Reports

AUSTIN – At the direction of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) produced two state intelligence assessments on critical threats to Texas, both of which were released today. The two reports — Assessing the Mass Attacks Threat to Texas and Texas Domestic Terrorism Threat Assessment — were among many topics discussed at the Domestic Terrorism Task Force roundtable hosted by Governor Abbott today at the Texas State Capitol.

“Evaluating our state’s public safety vulnerabilities in today’s threat environment is critical to keeping Texas safe from the most unthinkable tragedies,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas is fortunate that the Governor and our state leaders place such a high focus on not only responding seamlessly to public safety threats but also doing everything possible to prevent them. These reports will assist law enforcement and the public in doing just that by providing increased information and awareness of mass attacks and domestic terrorism threats to our state.”

As DPS continues to work with our law enforcement partners to combat the threat of domestic terrorism and mass attacks in Texas, we want to remind Texans of the important role they can play in reporting suspicious activity. The DPS urges Texans to report suspicious activity to their local law enforcement or through the iWatchTexas program, a system that captures and connects potential criminal, terroristic, or school safety-related threats in Texas.

The state designed iWatchTexas to make it quick and easy for the public to report suspicious activity in Texas. The public can submit a report through the iWatchTexas mobile app, which is free and available on iTunes and Google Play, online at www.iwatchtx.org; or by calling 1-844-643-2251. All reports are confidential; however, there is an option to provide contact information, so officials can follow up with any additional questions. Reports should take less than five minutes to complete.