DPS Reminds Drivers to Buckle Up, Drive Safely for Memorial Day

AUSTIN – Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding drivers to celebrate safely as they enjoy their holiday. Today through May 30, the Texas Highway Patrol will participate in Click It or Ticket, as well as Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort). Click It or Ticket is an enforcement campaign that encourages people to wear their seat belts. Operation CARE is a specialized campaign in which Troopers look for drivers who are speeding, intoxicated or violating other laws. Troopers will also watch for drivers not complying with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law.

“Memorial Day always means busy highways across the state, and we encourage all drivers to take their time to get to their destinations safely,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “By following traffic laws, paying attention to other drivers and buckling your seat belt, we can all do our part to make the roads as safe as possible and enjoy the long Memorial Day holiday.”

During the 2021 Memorial Day campaign, Troopers issued more than 115,700 citations and warnings. This includes 6,513 citations for speeding; 1,860 for no insurance; and more than 1,200 citations for individuals without seat belt or child seat restraints. DPS also arrested 445 people on DWI charges, 333 fugitives and 667 people for other felony charges.

DPS encourages drivers to follow these safety tips during Memorial Day weekend and beyond: