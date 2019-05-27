DPS Reports Three Fatal Crashes

Sunday morning at 6:20, Troopers responded to the scene of a one-vehicle fatal crash on SH-155 a half mile north of Tyler. Reportedly, the driver of a 2014 Dodge Ram, Jose T. Navarro-Ortiz, 22, of Spiro OK, was traveling north on SH-155 when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting the unrestrained driver. Judge Shamburger pronounced Navarro-Ortiz at the scene.

Sunday evening at 9:35, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM-2054, 14 miles north of Palestine in Anderson County. The driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, Alexandria Elizabeth Crawford, 22, of Tennessee Colony, was traveling north of FM-2054 when the driver made a sharp turn to her left. The vehicle crossed the southbound lane then left the roadway at an unsafe speed traveling northwest. It overturned colliding with a fence, and the unrestrained driver was ejected. The vehicle came to rest facing south in a pasture. Judge Gary Thomas pronounced Crawford at the scene.

Sunday night at 10:15, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM-344, four miles east of Bullard in Smith County. The driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, Ashley Marie Frias, 18, of Bullard, was traveling west on FM-344, when the vehicle struck a guardrail and went into the eastbound lane where it struck a 2012 Ford F-150 driven by Tracy Damon Anderson, 46, of Whitehouse. Frias was transported to UT-Health-Tyler where she was pronounced a short time later. A passenger in her vehicle, a 15-year-old male, was transported to the same hospital in stable condition. Anderson was transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital-Tyler in stable condition.