DPS Takes Preventative Measures Against COVID-19, Encourages Texans to do the Same

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is taking preventative measures against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). We are implementing additional sanitation practices at driver license (DL) offices and issuing guidance to members of the department on best practices, as we know that common sense hygiene and cleaning practices can aid in preventing the spread of many diseases, including COVID-19.

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19, which are similar to those you choose to avoid the flu. That’s why the department has posted signage throughout DPS offices related to best practices for hygiene and prevention efforts.

DPS is following the recommended guidelines set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). DSHS has several resources on its website related to COVID-19 and the ways we can all do our part to stop the spread.

Specifically, at DL offices across the state, DPS has issued guidance to custodial and DL staff to increase sanitation practices throughout the day, including cleaning office equipment with alcohol-based products after customer transactions. Additionally, the department has increased janitorial services provided in offices, and public spaces within DL offices, i.e., kiosks, public restrooms, door handles, etc., are being cleaned more frequently throughout the day. Hand sanitizer is also available for customers throughout DL offices.

Additionally, DPS wants to remind Texans of the many ways to conduct their DL transactions online without the need to come into an office. Some individuals may be eligible to skip the trip and quickly renew their Texas DL or identification (ID) card online (or by phone). Address changes can also be taken care of online (or by mail) in many instances. Find out if you are eligible to renew online by visiting Texas.gov. The fee is the same for online, in-person, and telephone renewals. For additional information about renewing your driver’s license or ID card, visit the DPS website.