DPS Traffic Stop Franklin County Leads To Illegal Immigrants

Eighteen illegal immigrants were detained after a traffic stop by a State Trooper in Franklin County. The trooper initially thought that the vehicle was hauling narcotics because of its weight, but when the hatchback was opened, he found 18 Guatemalans. One of the immigrants then said they were being trafficked. Sheriff Ricky Jones said 15 of the immigrants were free to be released into Franklin County. Neighboring sheriffs Scott Cass from Lamar County and Lewis Tatum from Hopkins County agreed with Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones that there has been no guidance from the federal government on what to do in the situation.