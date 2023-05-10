DPS Update On Allen Mall Shooting

On Tuesday, the DPS gave an update regarding its investigation into the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets that left eight people and a gunman dead. DPS Regional Director Hank Sibley said 33-year-ol Mauricio Garcia targeted the mall but not specific people. Investigators recovered eight weapons, three on his person and five in his vehicle. He had purchased the guns legally. They confirmed he had a neo-Nazi affiliation and Nazi tattoos. Garcia was dismissed from the Army in 2008 because he wasn’t mentally fit for the Army. He had no criminal history.