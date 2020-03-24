DPS Update On COVID-19 Case

DPS Issues Update on Last Week’s Release Regarding Employee Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued the following statement as an update on information released last week regarding an employee who tested positive for COVID-19:

Last week, an employee informed the department that an individual who worked in the Carrollton Driver License Office had tested positive for COVID-19. In our efforts to notify and work with the public health authorities, the department learned that this individual provided us with false information. The individual had tested negative for COVID-19. The department is taking the appropriate disciplinary actions against this employee for providing incorrect information.

As a law enforcement agency, public safety is our No. 1 priority. Our mission is to protect and serve, especially when challenges arise like the ones we are facing today. We are deeply troubled that an employee provided inaccuracies that we passed on to the public. The department is taking additional steps to ensure that this does not happen again.

We have also updated the information on our website related to COVID-19.