DPS Update On Fatal Hopkins County Crash

Number of Vehicles in Crash: 5 Number of Injured: 7 Number killed: 4    

Date & Time: 12/4/2022 5:45 p.m.  

  County: Hopkins  

  Location: SH 19 2 miles south of Birthright Community  

Posted Speed Limit: 65 mph 

  Vehicle 1: 2017 Ford E Series Van  

  Driver vehicle 1: (Not injured)  

Gerald Adams, 60 YOA, of Paris  

Seatbelt: Yes  

Vehicle 2: 2007 Toyota Avalon  

Driver vehicle 2: (non-incapacitating injuries)  

Rebecca Goodson, 69 YOA, of Sulphur Springs  

Seatbelt: Yes  

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs  

Passenger vehicle 2: (Incapacitating injuries but stable)  

Joyce Moore, 72 YOA, of Sulphur Springs  

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs  

Seatbelt: Yes  

Vehicle 3: 1998 Toyota Avalon  

Driver vehicle 3: (Deceased)  

Celestino Reina, 60 YOA, of Sulphur Springs  

Pronounced by: Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings  

Seatbelt: Yes 

Passenger vehicle 3: (Deceased)  

Celia Reina, 60 YOA, of Sulphur Springs  

Pronounced by: Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings  Seatbelt: Yes  

Passenger vehicle 3: (Deceased)  

Maria Reina, 22 YOA, of Sulphur Springs  

Pronounced by: Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings  Seatbelt: Yes  

Passenger vehicle 3: (Deceased)  

Male juvenile, 7 YOA, of Sulphur Springs  

Pronounced by: Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings  Seatbelt: Yes  

Vehicle 4: 2023 Cadillac Escalade  

Driver vehicle 4: (Treated and released. Non-in-capitating)  Brian Feiden, 47 YOA, of Whitehouse  

Seatbelt: Yes  

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs  

Passenger vehicle 4: (Treated and released. Non-in-capitating)  Elizabeth Feiden, 51 YOA, of Whitehouse  

Seatbelt: Yes  

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs  

Passenger vehicle 4: (Treated and released. Non-in-capitating)  Randal Adams, 23 YOA, of Tyler  

Seatbelt: Yes  

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs  

Passenger vehicle 4: (Treated and released. Non-in-capitating)  Cole Feiden, 17 YOA, of Whitehouse  

Seatbelt: Yes  

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs  

Passenger vehicle 4: (Non-in-capitating)  

Gwenyth Feiden, 23 YOA, of Tyler  

Seatbelt: Yes  

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs  

Vehicle 5: 2014 Kia Soul  

Driver vehicle 5: (non-in-capitating)  

Terry Williams, 69 YOA, of Sulphur Springs  

Seatbelt: Yes  

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs 

Passenger vehicle 5: (non-in-capitating)  

Debbie Dixson-Williams, 53 YOA, of Tyler  

Seatbelt: Yes  

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs  

Description: 

Preliminary investigation indicates vehicles 2 and 3 were facing north on SH 19 and were  stopped waiting to turn left onto County Road 4764. Vehicle 1 was northbound and was  traveling behind a vehicle that passed vehicles 2 and 3 in the shoulder. The driver of vehicle 1  failed to control the vehicle’s speed striking vehicle 3. Vehicle 3 went into the southbound lane  where it struck vehicles 4 and 5 that were traveling south on SH 19. Vehicle 1 continued and  struck vehicle 2.  

  

Weather Condition: Clear  

  

Road Conditions: Dry  

  

Investigated By: Trooper Arturo Ugalde, DPS Mt. Vernon  

