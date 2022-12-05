DPS Update On Fatal Hopkins County Crash

Number of Vehicles in Crash: 5 Number of Injured: 7 Number killed: 4

Date & Time: 12/4/2022 5:45 p.m.

County: Hopkins

Location: SH 19 2 miles south of Birthright Community

Posted Speed Limit: 65 mph

Vehicle 1: 2017 Ford E Series Van

Driver vehicle 1: (Not injured)

Gerald Adams, 60 YOA, of Paris

Seatbelt: Yes

Vehicle 2: 2007 Toyota Avalon

Driver vehicle 2: (non-incapacitating injuries)

Rebecca Goodson, 69 YOA, of Sulphur Springs

Seatbelt: Yes

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs

Passenger vehicle 2: (Incapacitating injuries but stable)

Joyce Moore, 72 YOA, of Sulphur Springs

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs

Seatbelt: Yes

Vehicle 3: 1998 Toyota Avalon

Driver vehicle 3: (Deceased)

Celestino Reina, 60 YOA, of Sulphur Springs

Pronounced by: Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings

Seatbelt: Yes

Passenger vehicle 3: (Deceased)

Celia Reina, 60 YOA, of Sulphur Springs

Pronounced by: Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings Seatbelt: Yes

Passenger vehicle 3: (Deceased)

Maria Reina, 22 YOA, of Sulphur Springs

Pronounced by: Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings Seatbelt: Yes

Passenger vehicle 3: (Deceased)

Male juvenile, 7 YOA, of Sulphur Springs

Pronounced by: Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings Seatbelt: Yes

Vehicle 4: 2023 Cadillac Escalade

Driver vehicle 4: (Treated and released. Non-in-capitating) Brian Feiden, 47 YOA, of Whitehouse

Seatbelt: Yes

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs

Passenger vehicle 4: (Treated and released. Non-in-capitating) Elizabeth Feiden, 51 YOA, of Whitehouse

Seatbelt: Yes

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs

Passenger vehicle 4: (Treated and released. Non-in-capitating) Randal Adams, 23 YOA, of Tyler

Seatbelt: Yes

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs

Passenger vehicle 4: (Treated and released. Non-in-capitating) Cole Feiden, 17 YOA, of Whitehouse

Seatbelt: Yes

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs

Passenger vehicle 4: (Non-in-capitating)

Gwenyth Feiden, 23 YOA, of Tyler

Seatbelt: Yes

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs

Vehicle 5: 2014 Kia Soul

Driver vehicle 5: (non-in-capitating)

Terry Williams, 69 YOA, of Sulphur Springs

Seatbelt: Yes

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs

Passenger vehicle 5: (non-in-capitating)

Debbie Dixson-Williams, 53 YOA, of Tyler

Seatbelt: Yes

Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs

Description:

Preliminary investigation indicates vehicles 2 and 3 were facing north on SH 19 and were stopped waiting to turn left onto County Road 4764. Vehicle 1 was northbound and was traveling behind a vehicle that passed vehicles 2 and 3 in the shoulder. The driver of vehicle 1 failed to control the vehicle’s speed striking vehicle 3. Vehicle 3 went into the southbound lane where it struck vehicles 4 and 5 that were traveling south on SH 19. Vehicle 1 continued and struck vehicle 2.

Weather Condition: Clear

Road Conditions: Dry

Investigated By: Trooper Arturo Ugalde, DPS Mt. Vernon