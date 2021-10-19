DPS Urges Children, Drivers Learn Safe Habits During National School Bus Safety Week

AUSTIN – National School Bus Safety Week is Oct. 18-22. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) would like to remind the public that they play an essential role in ensuring the school buses make their destinations safely each day.

“School buses are the safest mode of travel for children to get to school, and drivers need to do simple but crucial things, such as not passing a school bus or paying attention when they see a bus, to keep it that way,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “By not speeding around school buses and always looking for children, you just may save a life.”

DPS offers the following tips for school bus safety: