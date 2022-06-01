DPS Wants Another Interview With Uvalde CISD Police Chief

The Department of Public Safety says Uvalde CISD Chief of Police Pete Arredondo is not responding to a request for a follow-up interview by Texas Rangers regarding the Uvalde Police response investigation. The response from Uvalde CISD Police has been under heavy scrutiny for several days now after reportedly deciding that the group of responding officers should wait to confront the assailant at Robb Elementary. This decision led to the gunman being inside the school for over an hour. Experts say prosecutors will have to decide whether Arredondo’s decision and the officers’ inaction constituted a tragic mistake or criminal negligence.