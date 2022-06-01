cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Young Title Company Header

DPS Wants Another Interview With Uvalde CISD Police Chief

The Department of Public Safety says Uvalde CISD Chief of Police Pete Arredondo is not responding to a request for a follow-up interview by Texas Rangers regarding the Uvalde Police response investigation. The response from Uvalde CISD Police has been under heavy scrutiny for several days now after reportedly deciding that the group of responding officers should wait to confront the assailant at Robb Elementary. This decision led to the gunman being inside the school for over an hour. Experts say prosecutors will have to decide whether Arredondo’s decision and the officers’ inaction constituted a tragic mistake or criminal negligence.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     