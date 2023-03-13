DPS Warns Against Mexico Travel

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging Texans to avoid traveling to Mexico during spring break, and beyond, due to the ongoing violence throughout that country.

“Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We must inform the public about safety, travel risks, and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we see there, we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico now.”

The United States government has also issued recent travel warnings to Mexico. Travelers are encouraged to view the latest alerts online. Additionally, Texas urges U.S. citizens who travel to Mexico to register with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate before departure.

DPS understands many people travel to Mexico without incident, but you must recognize the severe risks. Therefore, all travelers are encouraged to carefully research any planned trips and, again, consider postponing or canceling travel to Mexico at this time.