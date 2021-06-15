DPS Works Two Crashes And A Found Body

At 4:03 Monday afternoon, DPS Troopers responded to a report by Texas Department of Transportation road crews of a body they discovered while cleaning debris from the grass on the south side of IH-20 approximately 2.6 miles west of Canton in Van Zandt County. An investigation is underway to determine the identification and cause of death. No other information is available at this time.

On Saturday (Jun 12) at 4:40 pm, DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on CR-4890, approximately six miles south of Winnsboro in Wood County. The driver of a 2007 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on CR-4890 at an unsafe speed. The vehicle left the roadway to the north, exiting a curve in the road to the left. The vehicle traveled into a ditch and overturned, ejecting all four occupants.

One of the occupants was Tiffany Box, 38, of Winnsboro. Judge Gilbreath pronounced Box at the scene, and Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro has the body.

A 17-year-old male occupant and a 16-year-old male occupant were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital–Winnsboro in serious condition.

They transported a 19-year-old female passenger to UT-Health East Texas–Tyler in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

On Sunday morning (Jun 13) at 5:32, DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on W. Whatley Rd, west of White Oak. The driver of a 2000 Lexus GS 300 was traveling eastbound on W. Whatley Rd. The driver ran off the roadway to the right, struck a mailbox and a tree. Judge Bryan pronounced the driver, Glynn C. Burch, 88, of White Oak, at the scene, and they took the body to Bigham Mortuary in Longview. They think the driver suffered a medical episode.