City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Award Ceremony In Sulphur Springs

1 hour ago

https://a32.asmdc.org/event/20180115-martin-luther-king-jr-day

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Annual Awards Ceremony will be Monday evening (Jan 21) at 7:00 pm at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church on Fuller Street in Sulphur Springs. The event is organized by Dr. Lavelle Hendricks and the entire community is invited to attend the free celebration of the life of Dr. King. Texas A&M-Commerce President Dr. Mark Rudin will be Master of Ceremonies. More than 50 local residents will be honored at the event.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     