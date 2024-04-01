Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header

Drama Continues Over New Texas Immigration Law

The fight over a controversial new Texas immigration law is on the front burner this week. Until now, the battle has been over whether to put it on hold until Wednesday’s scheduled court hearing. Jorge Dominguez is the staff attorney with the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, suing to stop the law. It allows local police to arrest anybody they believe crossed the border illegally. Opponents argue that the ability to enforce immigration law is solely in the hands of the federal government. Texas argues that there is an invasion at the border, which gives them the right to address the issue.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved