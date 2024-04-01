Drama Continues Over New Texas Immigration Law

The fight over a controversial new Texas immigration law is on the front burner this week. Until now, the battle has been over whether to put it on hold until Wednesday’s scheduled court hearing. Jorge Dominguez is the staff attorney with the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, suing to stop the law. It allows local police to arrest anybody they believe crossed the border illegally. Opponents argue that the ability to enforce immigration law is solely in the hands of the federal government. Texas argues that there is an invasion at the border, which gives them the right to address the issue.