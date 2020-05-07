Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing in Mt. Pleasant Saturday

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available at the Mt Pleasant Civic Center on Saturday, May 9, from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm. You must first register and get screened for multiple symptoms of COVID-19.. Screening and registration begin at 9:00 am tomorrow. Go to www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. Note: U.S. Army Reserve personnel are at the testing site ONLY to help direct traffic and assist the healthcare workers as needed. Everyone who receives an appointment for a test is welcome and safe regardless of citizenship status.