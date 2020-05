St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church

3300 Clarksville St

Paris, TX

Drive-thru Food pick-up

Saturday, May 16, 2020

8:30 am-10:30 am

No entry until 8:15 am

Bring scan card or

Bring ID card

Restrooms not available

Please stay in your car

Traffic & parking directed

Covered pick-up only