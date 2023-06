Delta County deputies and other area law enforcement agencies are looking for the car and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run at about 330am Monday morning. It happened in the 1800 block of FM 1532, west of Antioch. Investigators say evidence found at the scene indicate the vehicle involved was a 2001 – 2005 Nissan Altima. The car will likely have fresh damage to its driver’s side, front bumper, and/or the driver’s side front fender area. The name of the person killed has not been released.