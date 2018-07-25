Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Driver Runs Over Mineola Fire Hose During Fire

7 hours ago

 

 

Mineola Fire Department worked a structure fire Tuesday morning near Lake Holbrook. Thanks to Alba and Quitman for assisting. I would also like to acknowledge the driver of a small grey car who apparently does not know how to turn around and thought it was OK to run over our supply hose. Thankfully it did not bust. Just so you know, whoever you are, the hose is not cheap and that section you ran over is about $500. Not to mention you could have endangered the lives of every firefighter who was operating a hose line as you decided to run over the hose. Running over a four-inch supply hose takes some effort and it is not something you do accidentally. Oh, and it is illegal by the way.

Have a good day everyone, and stay safe.

 

 

 

