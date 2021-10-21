Drone Delivery For Some North Texas Walgreens

Drones may be dropping off your next delivery. Walgreens is testing a new drone delivery program right here in North Texas. Google’s Drone making affiliate called WING will be delivering packaged by drone to residents in Frisco and Little Elm. Walgreens says about 100 store items, including over-the-counter meds, snacks, and cosmetics, will be among the things delivered by one of WING’s ten-pound drones, which fly autonomously and drop the package onto the front lawn. The experimental drone deliveries will only be available during the daytime for now.