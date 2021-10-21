Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Drone Delivery For Some North Texas Walgreens

Drones may be dropping off your next delivery. Walgreens is testing a new drone delivery program right here in North Texas. Google’s Drone making affiliate called WING will be delivering packaged by drone to residents in Frisco and Little Elm. Walgreens says about 100 store items, including over-the-counter meds, snacks, and cosmetics, will be among the things delivered by one of WING’s ten-pound drones, which fly autonomously and drop the package onto the front lawn. The experimental drone deliveries will only be available during the daytime for now.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     