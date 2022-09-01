Drought And Heat Have Decimated Texas’ Cotton

Alcove president Kerry Ritchie (left) and farmer Shawn Peacher (right)

According to one estimate, drought and extreme heat have decimated cotton production this year, costing Texas High Plains farmers and other agricultural industries at least $2 billion. Alcove’s farm is about 40 miles northwest of Lubbock in the state’s High Plains, stretches from Lubbock to the tip of the Panhandle, and covers 42 counties. The region produces cotton and cottonseed, accounting for 66% of the state’s total yield, which is more than a third of the nation’s entire crop. It’s 4% globally. Nearly all of Texas, 95%, faces drought conditions, forcing farms to cut their losses. Cotton is just one of many crops suffering from drought.