March 4 Webinar “Developing a Drought Management Plan for the Ranch.”

A few of you might be interested in this webinar scheduled for Thursday (Mar 4). Please join us for a webinar on Mar 4 at noon CST with Dr. Justin Benavidez on “Developing a Drought Management Plan for the Ranch.”

Register at: https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/productListingDetails/3342