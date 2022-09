The TPWD Game Warden Jonathan Taylor, Camp and Titus deputies responded to a drowning at Lake Bob Sandlin Friday night. Authorities say a young man believed to be in his 20s drove his car off the boat ramp at Shiloh Lutheran Camp at about 9:30pm and couldn’t get out of the vehicle. His body was recovered at about 11pm by the Mt Pleasant Fire Department Dive Team. Saturday night, another vehicle drove off the same boat ramp, but the driver managed to get out and survived.