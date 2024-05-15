ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Drug Arrests In Hopkins County

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

 

Hopkins County arrested Kenny Ray Hass for possession of between one and four grams of a Controlled Substance. They also charged him with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail.

Michael Scott Patterson, Jr., was arrested in Hopkins County on two warrants, each charging him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. At last report, he remained in jail.

Angela Marie Winnett was arrested Tuesday for Possession of More than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. She was in the Hopkins County Jail.

