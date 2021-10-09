Drug Operation Disrupted

Texas DPS Special Agents Disrupt Organized Drug Operation Tied to East Texas

TYLER – On June 15, 2020, Lindale Police arrested Jesus Granados, 25, of Dallas, after being called to a local pharmacy on the suspicion that Granados was attempting to use a forged prescription to obtain Promethazine with codeine, a schedule V controlled narcotic. During the investigation, officers found Granados to have a forged driver’s license, leading officers to request assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents.

Over the last year, DPS Special Agents have discovered Granados was one of several suspects engaged in an organized prescription drug ring targeting Smith, Cherokee, Rusk, Gregg, Wood, and Upshur counties. This drug ring had been operating statewide out of Dallas with ties in Louisiana and Florida. DPS Special Agents discovered more than 300 gallons of fraudulently obtained product, with at least seven doctors’ prescription registration numbers compromised. On August 26, 2021, a Smith County Grand Jury returned indictments for eight people in that ring, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, each carrying a bond amount of $500,000.

It included:

• Jordan Rose, 28, of Dallas, TX

• Michael Conner, 27, of Dallas, TX

• Jesus Granados, 25, of Dallas, TX

• Alexander Williamson, 38, of Baltimore, MD

• Teresa Williamson, 34, of Staunton, VA

• Julian Edwards Robinson, III, 23, of Longview, WA

• Armesha Jackson, 38, of Mesquite, TX

• Elisha Hutchinson, 22, of Schertz, TX

Through the investigation, DPS Special Agents determined that 28-year-old Jordan Rose directed the operation of the ring, using food, housing, clothing, phones, and drugs to control more than 40 people recruited by the other seven suspects also indicted.

Rose posted bond in Smith County, and they took him to Tarrant County, where he was arraigned and released. However, Rose has outstanding warrants in Bexar County, Louisiana, and Florida, with more than $3 million bonds. As a result, Rose is now a wanted fugitive. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact DPS Special Agent Richard Brown at (903) 939-6143.