Drug Traffickers Sentenced In Upshur County

Three East Texas drug dealers have made plea deals instead of having a jury trial. Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd said they also waived their right to appeal. All three pleaded guilty to Manufacture or Delivery of more than four but less than 200 grams of Controlled Substances. The court gave 27-year-old Meonca Eshulay Jones 40 years, 42-year-old Robby Keith Hawkins received 30 and sentenced 44-year-old Jeremy Wayne Sanders to 25 years.