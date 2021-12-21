DRUNK AND IMPAIRED DRIVING INVOLVED IN NEARLY ONE-QUARTER OF ALL HOLIDAY TRAFFIC DEATHS

TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” The campaign urges Texans to celebrate the holidays without driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

AUSTIN ­– A night of drinking at a friend’s house for Richie Griffin in Austin led to the holidays spent in the court system after he crashed into a home when he got behind the wheel drunk. It is just one of many stories highlighting the costly and tragic consequences of driving under the influence. TxDOT wants to remind Texans to find a sober ride this holiday season.

Throughout December, TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” The campaign will host events across the state featuring video testimonials of Texans like Griffin, who deal with the daily consequences of drunk driving, either as an offender or survivor. You can find these powerful stories and drunk driving facts at SoberRides.org.

“We hope that these moving, first-hand accounts will encourage all of us to make the right choice and not ever drive after drinking or doing anything that can alter our judgment,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams.” We don’t want to turn a happy time of year into one that could be marked by tragic loss caused by someone’s poor decision to drink and drive.”

There were 2,462 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas from December 1, 2020, through January 1, 2021. Those crashes killed 93 people and seriously injured another 215. In the Atlanta

District 37 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes occurred during the 2020 holiday season, resulting in two fatalities and three serious injuries.

Drinking and driving are 100% preventable and can have serious physical, emotional, and financial consequences that can last for years. A DWI can hurt or kill someone, devastating the lives of victims and survivors forever.

It can also cause significant and expensive legal issues, create difficulty finding or keeping a job and bring a lifetime of regret.

There are many sober ride options available. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use mass transit to ensure you don’t drive impaired.

The “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel. It includes wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.