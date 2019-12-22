DRUNK DRIVING CAUSES LIFETIME OF HEARTACHE FOR TEXAS FAMILY OVER THE HOLIDAYS

TxDOT’s ‘Plan While You Can’ campaign urges drivers to find a sober ride

AUSTIN – When Rebecca Grimes sets the table during the holiday season, there’s always a missing piece. Nearly four decades ago, in 1982, a drunk driver killed her brother, 18-year-old José “Hector” Martinez, in a head-on crash just before Thanksgiving. The holidays have never been the same since then.

“Even 30 years since Hector’s crash, we still feel that one empty chair at the table during the holidays,” Rebecca Grimes said. “Drunk drivers affect so many people beyond just those who are in the crash. They have a domino effect — crushing multiple families — and the impact lingers for years, decades beyond the crash.”

Grimes is sharing her story as part of TxDOT’s “Plan While You Can” campaign, which urges drivers to make a plan for a sober ride this holiday season.

“Just don’t drink and drive, and don’t risk putting your family or someone else’s through heartache this holiday season,” Grimes said.

In 2018, there were 2,370 DUI-alcohol related crashes in Texas during the holiday season.* Those crashes killed 75 people and seriously injured another 199.

“The bad decision to drink and drive can turn the joy and revelry of the season into tragedy, causing unimaginable heartache for years to come,” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass said. “There’s no excuse: plan and be responsible.”

The “Plan While You Can” campaign will tour the state featuring the “Plan to Win” virtual reality game. The game poses questions related to drinking and driving, demonstrating the consequences of getting behind the wheel through an immersive experience.

Driving under the influence of alcohol not only risks death or serious injuries, but it can also be costly. Drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, and loss of their driver’s license. Instead of getting behind the wheel, here are some alternative options:

Designating a sober driver or calling someone for a ride home

Calling a cab or ride-share service

Using mass transit

Spending the night

“Plan While You Can” is a crucial component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit and never driving after drinking or doing drugs.

Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.