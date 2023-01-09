Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
DSHS Begins Rabies Vaccine Air Drop

The Texas Department of State Health Services said it would begin its 29th oral rabies vaccination program. In addition, they will have a vaccine bait airdrop continuing across the state for roughly two weeks, with nearly 814,000 oral rabies vaccine baits dropped. The DSHS said rabies typically spreads through the bite of an infected animal, and if a person or animal exhibits symptoms of rabies, it is almost always fatal. According to the health department, bats and skunks are Texas’s most significant sources of rabies.

