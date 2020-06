The Texas Department of State Health Services reports that as of Sunday afternoon, the state had 111,601 positive COVID-19 cases. Of that number, 2,182 people have died, and 68,499 people have recovered from the illness. According to the DSHS, 1,715,177 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Texas since the pandemic started. In all, 240 of Texas’ 254 counties are reporting COVID-19 cases.