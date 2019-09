Join Ducks Unlimited Thursday, September 19th for their annual banquet at the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5:30 and dinner is at 7. Door prizes, auction items, and lots of fun and lots of other hunters. Call Mike Endsley at 903-784-2333 for tickets and for more information. 903-784-2333. The Ducks Unlimited Banquet, Thursday September 19th at The Elks Lodge.