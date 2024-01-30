Dutton Defeats Money In House District 2 Special Election

In a hotly contested race in the Special Election to fill the State House District 2 seat left vacant when former representative Bryan Slaton was expelled, Jill Dutton narrowly defeated Brent Money. The unofficial final count was 6,830 for Dutton to 6,719 for Money. DUtton won in Hopkins and Van Zandt counties, while Money took Hunt County. Dutton will finish out Slatons unexpired term. In the meantime, the the party primary election is March 5, and both Dutton and Money have filed as candidates in that race.