E.coli Found In Greenville Meat

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market in Greenville. The warning comes after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of E. coli.

The government did not request a recall because no product is currently available to consumers. The ground beef product, however, may remain in consumers’ homes and could cause illness if eaten, according to a press release from The United States Department of Agriculture.