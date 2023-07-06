Each Blame The Other

Contract negotiations between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of the company’s workers broke down early Wednesday, blaming each side for walking away from talks. The Teamsters have recently imposed several deadlines for United Parcel Service negotiators to make their “last, best, and final” offer to its unionized workers. Union officials said Wednesday that UPS walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer, specifically about the economic package. UPS told a different story. The package delivery company said the Teamsters abandoned negotiations “despite UPS’s historic offer that builds on our industry-leading pay.