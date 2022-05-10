Early Summer Heatwave

A Record-challenging heat is expanding across a 2,000-mile stretch from Texas to Maine.

The heatwave will produce temperatures that are 15-25 degrees above average. In most cases, the area has not experienced temperatures this high since September or August last year.

April and the first few days of May brought a seemingly endless barrage of storms and waves of cold air that had many residents of the central and eastern United States wondering when Old Man Winter would finally depart. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a change in the weather pattern has finally arrived, but it will feel more like summer than spring.

Scorching heat that has already been in place for several days in Texas is coming to the Midwest and northern tier of the northeastern United States and part of southeastern Canada this week. Highs near 100 in the South Central states, the 90s in parts of the Midwest, and the 80s in portions of the Northeast will challenge record highs set as far back as the late 1800s in some cases.