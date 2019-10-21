Early voting begins today in Texas on ten proposed constitutional amendments. One amendment allows a person to serve in more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time. Another prohibits the imposition of an individual income tax. Other amendments deal with, among other issues, taxes on property damaged by disasters, water issues, and cancer research and prevention. In Cumby, there will be an election for Mayor and school district bond election, and in North Hopkins, there will be a School Board Election.