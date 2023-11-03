Early Voting Ends

Friday is the last day of early voting for the constitutional amendment election. Voters will decide on 14 constitutional amendments on topics ranging from property tax relief to broadband infrastructure. Some school districts and municipalities will hold bond issue elections. Voters in Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties will decide a new representative for House District 2 to replace Bryan Slaton who was expelled. Voters in the Como-Pickton ISD will decide a $29 million bond issue. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7am-7pm on Tuesday, November 7.