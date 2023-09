The Carlson Law Firm has announced it has reached a $6.01 billion settlement in the case against 3M Company concerning their Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2. Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2. The legal action against 3M Company alleged the earplugs were flawed, causing hearing loss and tinnitus in many service members. The 3M Company stated that the settlement is “not an admission of liability” and that the products are “safe and effective when used properly.”