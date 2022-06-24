The annual East Post Oak Cemetery homecomings were held in July each year until 2015 when lack of attendance canceled it. As a result, East Post Oak cemetery, located in northeastern Lamar County northeast of Blossom and northwest of Detroit, is accepting financial help. Financial reports continue to be prepared and made available to all interested persons.

You can make your donations to the cemetery upkeep by sending them to:

Anna Crawford, P.O. Box 284, Blossom, TX 75416.

Make checks payable to Post Oak Cemetery Association.

You may inquire about burials in the cemetery or other items of concern by contacting johnie_lee@hotmail.com.

All donations to this cemetery fund will be greatly appreciated.