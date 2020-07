The Presiding Judge of the Fifth District Court of Appeals, Justice David L. Bridges of Rockwall was killed at about 9:30 Saturday night on I-30 in a three vehicle crash allegedly caused by a wrong way drunk driver. Thirty-two-year-old Megan E. Smith of Royse City was booked into the Hunt County jail on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bridges once served as Assistant District Attorney in Smith and Upshur Counties.