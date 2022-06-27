East Texas Attorney Helped Argue Original Roe Vs. Wade

A Texas woman who helped argue the original Roe vs. Wade case before the Supreme Court reflects on the court’s reversal of the 1973 decision. Linda Coffee is now 79 years old and lives in Mineola. She and Sarah Weddington represented Norma McCorvey, then “Jane Roe.” Coffee says, “It’s going to make it, at a minimum, a lot more expensive for women who want an abortion.” She also sees “almost never-ending lawsuits” resulting from Friday’s landmark decision.

https://flashbackdallas.com/2021/09/02/linda-coffee-the-dallas-attorney-who-took-roe-v-wade-to-the-u-s-supreme-court/