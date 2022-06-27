Young Title Company Header
East Texas Attorney Helped Argue Original Roe Vs. Wade

The image above is a screenshot of a 1970 television interview with Coffee in news footage from the WFAA archive, a
treasure trove of historical film clips housed at SMU. It is a part of the Hamon Arts Library’s G. William Jones Film & Video
Collection. The WFAA archive is viewable on YouTube here, with constant additions made.

A Texas woman who helped argue the original Roe vs. Wade case before the Supreme Court reflects on the court’s reversal of the 1973 decision. Linda Coffee is now 79 years old and lives in Mineola. She and Sarah Weddington represented Norma McCorvey, then “Jane Roe.” Coffee says, “It’s going to make it, at a minimum, a lot more expensive for women who want an abortion.” She also sees “almost never-ending lawsuits” resulting from Friday’s landmark decision.

https://flashbackdallas.com/2021/09/02/linda-coffee-the-dallas-attorney-who-took-roe-v-wade-to-the-u-s-supreme-court/

