East Texas’ Best-Selling Author

Hope Rose Galvan, 33, from the Greater East Texas, is excited to combine forces with 12 other successful women, as they celebrate becoming bestselling authors this week. It is after they bravely shared their inspirational stories within ‘The Messy Bun Diaries, ‘ which went straight to Number 1 on the Amazon bestseller charts in just hours after its release on its category of Self-Help.

Elements of her story that she shares include depression and loss also offers advice on subjects such as maternal hardships, with her key message being a motivational inspiration with God.

‘The Messy Bun Diaries’ has been spearheaded by Kaylie Dollison, a 31-year-old mom of four, from a small town in Texas. Her resilience and kind-hearted attitude are somewhat inspiring despite all the awful circumstances of which she’s fallen, a victim. Kaylie spent her pre-teen and teen years dealing with drugs, suicidal tendencies, becoming a teen mom, and much more, which she shares within the bestseller. Today, Kaylie is a powerhouse of confidence-building, and encouraging women to shine their light is her niche.

The Messy Bun Diaries’ features heart-breaking and inspiring stories covering a breadth of topics including becoming a teen mom, living as paraplegic, overcoming suicidal thoughts, abuse, living with anxiety, depression and other mental health illnesses, eating disorders, self-harm, facing trauma, grief, blended families, adoption, identity, labels, having faith, surviving, thriving, dream setting, goal setting, and best of all OVERCOMING against all odds!

‘The Messy Bun Diaries’ is available on Amazon to buy and on my personal link http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/HopeGalvan in a paperback version. When questioned about the name of this collaborative bestseller, Kaylie said, “Because let’s admit that life is messy and a permanent messy bun is sometimes required just to make it through the day. Messy bun get stuff done is my motto most days!” She continues, “I am so grateful to have a life I couldn’t have imagined. So, with my platform, I am passionate about inspiring other young women profoundly but with humbleness and understanding. I am delighted with the success of ‘The Messy Bun Diaries,’ and I hope this book will inspire others to be kind, helpful, and leave a mark of compassion.”

When questioned about the name of this collaborative bestseller Hope Rose Galvan, Entrepreneur & Co-Author said, “I am delighted to be involved in this incredible collaboration book. I have always wanted to tell my story and share it with the world. I have been blessed with the opportunity to do just that. In this book, along with 12 other women, I share my story of depression, loss, and maternal hardships, the things that women go through and come out off!”

On Saturday 29th February, Hope Rose Galvan will be joining Kaylie at The Tempest Golf Club, Longview, Texas, to celebrate the launch and success of this incredible book, ‘The Messy Bun Diaries.’

The award-winning team has published the book at Authors & Co, who work to showcase and celebrate empowering stories of women. Founder Abigail Horne said: “At Authors & Co, we work with entrepreneurs who want to make an impact through leaving their legacy, and the audiences we serve are those with inquiring minds, keen to drink in information, and learn from others’ experiences. Our authors always lead their readers to reflect on their own lives and, if aligned, make use of the teachings to move forward themselves.”

Authors&Co has already changed the lives of many women and female entrepreneurs from around the world, having helped almost 200 women globally to become best-selling authors, while reaching millions of readers worldwide.