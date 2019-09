A 5-year-old East Texas boy is in critical condition and fighting for his life and two family members have been arrested. Harrison County deputies received a call that the boy was having difficulty breathing and was having a seizure. The parents said he had fallen off a porch, but EMS said the amount of bruising on the boy’s body was not consistent with that explanation. The boy was rushed to the hospital and further investigation led to the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend.