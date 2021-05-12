East Texas Broadcasting Inc. Mourns The Loss Of Owner

John David Mitchell

Shreveport – John David Mitchell, age 83, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. John’s life will be celebrated Thursday, May 13, at 2:15 pm at Hill Crest Memorial Park’s, Mausoleum Chapel, 601 US-80 East, Haughton, LA. Pastor John Haigler of Simple Church will be officiating. Visitation will be prior, from 1:00-2:00 pm within the Funeral Home, State Room. The Committal Service also follows within Memorial Park at 3:30 pm. A reception will follow at 5:30 pm. at Cindy’s.

John was born on April 24, 1938, in Homer, LA, to Thomas Eldo Mitchell and Mary Lee Evans Mitchell. He is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Beth Mitchell: their two children, Cindy Delaney and spouse, Matt, and J. David Mitchell, Jr.; his sister Patsy Kirkpatrick; grandchildren Jennie Delaney Lucchesi and spouse, Alex, and Nick Delaney and fiancé, Alex Noble; John Michael Lucchesi; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John developed a life-long passion for the radio industry that began in High School while working as a DJ at the nearby Homer radio station at 16 years old. By the tender age of 23, he had already moved up the ladder as a DJ. John moved from the top stations in Monroe (KNOE), Shreveport (KEEL), Dallas (KLIF), and on to DC (WEAM). He also assisted in programming under one of the top names in the country.

John married Beth in 1959. They were both 21 at the time. They had two kids by 1961 and had decided to settle down and purchase their own small market radio station. Afterward, they bought and sold stations and moved into more significant markets. Over the years, they had radio stations in Shreveport, Texarkana, and around East Texas. John was still the proud owner of East Texas Broadcasting and loved nothing more than coming up with promotions to help advertisers gain more excellent results and keep listeners enthralled.

John became an ardent proponent and member of AA in 1982. He was pretty proud of his almost 40 years of membership. John especially enjoyed leading meetings and helping newcomers to get back on their feet. He recognized the talents of these people and worked hard to help them live up to their potential.

John was passionate about his work, sports teams like LSU, his favorite, travel, and most of all, his family. He and Beth traveled to 43 countries and occasionally treated their kids and grandkids to amazing adventures. They built a lakeside vacation home in East Texas that supplied some great summertime memories for all. John embraced life, and he will be very much missed by all that knew and loved him.