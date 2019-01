Whitehouse police have arrested a man on drug charges in connection to a burglary at the home of an off-duty police officer. The homeowner, Longview Police Lt. Paul Hickey, had two people, including 19 year old Benjamin Stacey, detained and handcuffed after the break-in. Officials say Stacey was searched and narcotics, along with a stolen handgun, were found to be in his possession. Stacey’s combined bonds total over $500,000.