East Texas College Spring Break Updates

Texas A&M University – Texarkana announced late Thursday afternoon that all classes will be delivered online beginning Monday, March 23. All athletic events have been suspended as well, along with all university and non-university events on the TAMUT campus. The university’s spring break was already scheduled for the week of March 16-20.

All in-person classes at LeTourneau University are canceled for next week and online classes will continue as scheduled. Beginning March 23 all classes will be conducted online until April 3.

Stephen F. Austin State University’s Spring Break will be extended by two days to provide time for SFA faculty members to move classes to an online or other distance-education format, until at least April 6.

UT Tyler has announced that spring break will extend through the end of March 20 for its students. Classes beginning on March 23 will be held online.