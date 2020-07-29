" /> East Texas Congressman Louis Gohmert – EastTexasRadio.com
East Texas Congressman Louis Gohmert

3 hours ago

 

U.S Representative Louie Gohmert of Tyler has tested positive for Covid-19, according to Politico.  Gohmert was pre-screened at the White House Tuesday morning before a flight to Texas with President Donald Trump. Gohmert is known for not wearing a mask and in an interview in June said if he contracted the coronavirus you’d never see him without one. Gohmert attended the House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr. Gohmert was born in Pittsburg, Tx and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School.

 

