Sulphur Springs Police and EMS responded to a residence on Church Street to check on a possible overdose. They transported one person to a hospital. Meanwhile, a Sulphur Springs officer searched a vehicle at the scene and recovered syringes filled with heroin and methamphetamine and a baggie with suspected meth and black tar heroin. They arrested Taylor Elise Allen of Kilgore and Matthew Allen Comfort of Longview.