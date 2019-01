Police arrested a couple on felony drug charges when they responded to a call in Longview about a forgery in progress. Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Paul Brown of Huntsville and 37 year old Amanda Kaye Claitor of Hallsville were each charged with 1st degree felony manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance and a large amount of methamphetamine, ecstasy, pills and Xanax and tampering with evidence. Claitor was also wanted on an outstanding Upshur County warrant.