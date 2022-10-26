Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
cypress basin hospice
Young Title Company Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

East Texas Death Row Inmate Claims Mental Disability

TRacy Lane Beatty
TDCJ

An East Texas death row inmate who murdered his mother in 2003 has filed a lawsuit to halt his execution, which is set for November 9. Sixty-one-year-old Tracy Lane Beatty of Whitehouse claims that he is intellectually disabled, exempting him from the death penalty. During the trial, forensic psychiatrists testified Beatty didn’t have a mental illness and had a normal IQ.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     