East Texas Death Row Inmate Claims Mental Disability

An East Texas death row inmate who murdered his mother in 2003 has filed a lawsuit to halt his execution, which is set for November 9. Sixty-one-year-old Tracy Lane Beatty of Whitehouse claims that he is intellectually disabled, exempting him from the death penalty. During the trial, forensic psychiatrists testified Beatty didn’t have a mental illness and had a normal IQ.
